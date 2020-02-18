black cosplay , Cosplay , Newsletter
10 Cosplayers To Watch Out For During #28DaysOfBlackCosplay

Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2019 Day 2

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

 

Every year Black History Month gives black people another reason to celebrate their contributions to various genres and fields that often get overlooked. Whether it be crucial inventions that have since become essential to your everyday life, those who helped push modern medicine forward, athletes who broke the color barrier or others like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant who just move the game forward.

But one overlooked area that is often rife with prejudice, colorism, sexism and just a perpetual minefield of hate speech is the cosplay community. To counter the flood of hate and ignorance they often find themselves swimming upstream against, Black cosplayers share the work of each other to highlight their talents and achievements in a celebration started by cosplayer Chaka Cumberbatch called #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. The goal is to highlight those people of color who enjoy putting on costumes in the most inclusive way possible. Here are 10 cosplayers that you should definitely keep your eye on during #28DaysOfBlackCosplay and beyond.

1. Cutiepie Sensei

2. Thouartanuli

3. Chibith0t

4. Wreck it Ronnie

5. Black Crystal

6. Sincerely Nymphie

Hello All! Happy Black History Month! I hope you like my Rem/Ram cosplay! I made my first ever Facebook page but I wanted to start the month off right and celebrate me getting 3k followers by showcasing and uplifting other black artists with an art contest! to enter this contest all you have to do is go to the link in my bio and post a picture of your black original character in the comments! you can even add a backstory or a description of the character in the text! all contestants will be featured in a youtube video of mine and be highlighted on my Instagram! the winner gets a drawing tablet and I will cosplay their character! I want to use my small platform to expose and uplift black artists and black characters during this awesome month! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #kawaiicurlyhair #kawaiiblackgirl #cosplay #rezero #rezerocosplay #remandram #remcosplay #ramcosplay #remandramcosplay #kawaiicosplay #blackexcellence #29daysofblackcosplay #afropunk #blackcosplay #blackcosplayerhere #blackcosplayer #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlcosplay #cottoncandyfro #cottoncandyhair

7. Youdontevencosplay

8. Tatted Poodle

9. Seunhere

Character: Scar Movie: The Lion King

10. Sanuracosplay

