10 Cosplayers To Watch Out For During #28DaysOfBlackCosplay

Every year Black History Month gives black people another reason to celebrate their contributions to various genres and fields that often get overlooked. Whether it be crucial inventions that have since become essential to your everyday life, those who helped push modern medicine forward, athletes who broke the color barrier or others like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant who just move the game forward.

But one overlooked area that is often rife with prejudice, colorism, sexism and just a perpetual minefield of hate speech is the cosplay community. To counter the flood of hate and ignorance they often find themselves swimming upstream against, Black cosplayers share the work of each other to highlight their talents and achievements in a celebration started by cosplayer Chaka Cumberbatch called #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. The goal is to highlight those people of color who enjoy putting on costumes in the most inclusive way possible. Here are 10 cosplayers that you should definitely keep your eye on during #28DaysOfBlackCosplay and beyond.