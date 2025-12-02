Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

The Best Dressed Men At The 2025 Gotham Awards

Published on December 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Last night, Dec. 1, was the Gotham Film Awards, and celebrities don’t ever miss a chance to get dressed up.

The 35th annual event is presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute and is known for its focus on independent filmmaking, often budget-friendly. It’s also one of the first major awards of the season, giving an early look at some up-and-coming works that offer a good sense of breakout stars that will soon be on everyone’s radar.

Stars flooded the ballroom of New York’s Cipriani Wall Street to champion films, and that included Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who was on hand because Sinners was honored with the Gotham Ensemble Tribute.

Related Stories

It’s not a competitive category, but is given to a cast that, as a whole, does a stellar job. In his acceptance speech, he shouted out his entire cast and everyone who put in hard work on the film.

“Whenever I gotta do this, I’m always reminded how much of a blessing it is to have actors who can say lines on camera,” he began. “For a long time, movies were how I traveled the world. I didn’t get a passport until I was like 22. When I was in film school, I felt like I had traveled through movies and, whenever I watch a movie from the time that I was young, I knew that actors and their performances were the mode of transportation.”
He added, “I wanna thank the Gotham Awards for giving the cast this honor and giving me the opportunity to say thank you to these incredible performers.”
Check out some of the best-dressed men at the 2025 Gotham Awards below.

1. A$AP Rocky

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Fresh off his appointment as the newest ambassador for Chanel, A$AP Rocky had to put on for the new home team. The Harlem rapper wore a black pinstriped Chanel suit, a crisp white button-up beneath it, and a matching pinstriped tie. He paired it with black leather boots and accessorized with a black leather bag.

2. Ryan Coogler

The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City Source:Getty

Ryan Coogler kept things classy on the red carpet and took the stage to accept the Ensemble Tribute. He rocked a deep green velvet suit jacket with a white shirt. He finished the look with black dress pants, a bow tie, and patent leather shoes.

3. Michael B. Jordan 

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan wore a double-breasted grey suit. He kept it buttoned up, allowing the off-white shirt and jet-black tie to peek out. At the bottom, he wears black pants and thick-soled patent leather lace-ups. To add some excitement, he wore a pair of diamond bracelets.

4. Delroy Lindo

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Delroy Lindo went no frills for the red carpet. The actor opted for a black double-breasted suit with matching pants and black shoes. Of course, he wore a white shirt underneath, but went for a more relaxed look by leaving the top button open and showing off a vibrant pocket square. 

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky Michael B. Jordan Ryan Coogler

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival - Bacardi Stage - Day 1

Florida Rapper, POORSTACY Found Dead In Hotel Room At 26

Hip-Hop Wired
French Montana Celebrates his 41st Birthday at Moroccan hotspot Ayah with Fiancé Sheikha Mahra

French Montana & Max B Announce 'Coke Wave 3.5'

Hip-Hop Wired
Stranger Things Season 5 Assets

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final Season

Global Grind
African-American Couple at Dinner Party

10 Thanksgiving Episodes From Black Sitcoms That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Global Grind

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close