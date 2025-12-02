The Best Dressed Men At The 2025 Gotham Awards

Last night, Dec. 1, was the Gotham Film Awards, and celebrities don’t ever miss a chance to get dressed up.
The 35th annual event is presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute and is known for its focus on independent filmmaking, often budget-friendly. It’s also one of the first major awards of the season, giving an early look at some up-and-coming works that offer a good sense of breakout stars that will soon be on everyone’s radar.
Stars flooded the ballroom of New York’s Cipriani Wall Street to champion films, and that included Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who was on hand because Sinners was honored with the Gotham Ensemble Tribute.
It’s not a competitive category, but is given to a cast that, as a whole, does a stellar job. In his acceptance speech, he shouted out his entire cast and everyone who put in hard work on the film.
1. A$AP RockySource:Getty
Fresh off his appointment as the newest ambassador for Chanel, A$AP Rocky had to put on for the new home team. The Harlem rapper wore a black pinstriped Chanel suit, a crisp white button-up beneath it, and a matching pinstriped tie. He paired it with black leather boots and accessorized with a black leather bag.
2. Ryan CooglerSource:Getty
Ryan Coogler kept things classy on the red carpet and took the stage to accept the Ensemble Tribute. He rocked a deep green velvet suit jacket with a white shirt. He finished the look with black dress pants, a bow tie, and patent leather shoes.
3. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan wore a double-breasted grey suit. He kept it buttoned up, allowing the off-white shirt and jet-black tie to peek out. At the bottom, he wears black pants and thick-soled patent leather lace-ups. To add some excitement, he wore a pair of diamond bracelets.
4. Delroy LindoSource:Getty
Delroy Lindo went no frills for the red carpet. The actor opted for a black double-breasted suit with matching pants and black shoes. Of course, he wore a white shirt underneath, but went for a more relaxed look by leaving the top button open and showing off a vibrant pocket square.