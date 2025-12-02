Last night, Dec. 1, was the Gotham Film Awards, and celebrities don’t ever miss a chance to get dressed up.

The 35th annual event is presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute and is known for its focus on independent filmmaking, often budget-friendly. It’s also one of the first major awards of the season, giving an early look at some up-and-coming works that offer a good sense of breakout stars that will soon be on everyone’s radar.

Stars flooded the ballroom of New York’s Cipriani Wall Street to champion films, and that included Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who was on hand because Sinners was honored with the Gotham Ensemble Tribute.

It’s not a competitive category, but is given to a cast that, as a whole, does a stellar job. In his acceptance speech, he shouted out his entire cast and everyone who put in hard work on the film.

“Whenever I gotta do this, I’m always reminded how much of a blessing it is to have actors who can say lines on camera,” he began. “For a long time, movies were how I traveled the world. I didn’t get a passport until I was like 22. When I was in film school, I felt like I had traveled through movies and, whenever I watch a movie from the time that I was young, I knew that actors and their performances were the mode of transportation.”

He added, “I wanna thank the Gotham Awards for giving the cast this honor and giving me the opportunity to say thank you to these incredible performers.”

Check out some of the best-dressed men at the 2025 Gotham Awards below.

1. A$AP Rocky Source:Getty Fresh off his appointment as the newest ambassador for Chanel, A$AP Rocky had to put on for the new home team. The Harlem rapper wore a black pinstriped Chanel suit, a crisp white button-up beneath it, and a matching pinstriped tie. He paired it with black leather boots and accessorized with a black leather bag. 2. Ryan Coogler Source:Getty Ryan Coogler kept things classy on the red carpet and took the stage to accept the Ensemble Tribute. He rocked a deep green velvet suit jacket with a white shirt. He finished the look with black dress pants, a bow tie, and patent leather shoes. 3. Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty Michael B. Jordan wore a double-breasted grey suit. He kept it buttoned up, allowing the off-white shirt and jet-black tie to peek out. At the bottom, he wears black pants and thick-soled patent leather lace-ups. To add some excitement, he wore a pair of diamond bracelets. 4. Delroy Lindo Source:Getty Delroy Lindo went no frills for the red carpet. The actor opted for a black double-breasted suit with matching pants and black shoes. Of course, he wore a white shirt underneath, but went for a more relaxed look by leaving the top button open and showing off a vibrant pocket square.