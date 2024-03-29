50 Cent Denies Daphne Joy’s Rape Claim After She’s Named in Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent‘s long-standing beef with Diddy may have blown up in his face.

Earlier this week, 50’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy and the mother of his youngest son were named in court documents that claim she was a sex worker for Diddy.

“Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit claims, which was filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Jones names several women, including Joy –and rapper Yung Miami– who were allegedly “paid a monthly fee to work” for Diddy and “received payment via wire” for compensation.

Joy took to Instagram to deny the claims and even threatened legal action.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” she wrote. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Joy then took aim at 50 Cent, who humorously responded to Joy being named in the lawsuit with his typical irreverence.

He posted a photo of himself smoking a cigar in the rain, captioning it, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker. LOL 😆Yo this sh-t is a movie.”

50’s taunting usually goes unnoticed by its targets, but Joy fired back with her own claims of the Queens rapper abusing her.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” she wrote. “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent has since responded through his rep, denouncing Joy’s claims and wanting sole custody of their son, Sire.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

