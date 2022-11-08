Everything You Need To Know About The A Ma Maniére X Jordan 4 Release

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As the holiday season rolls around, it’s always a fruitful time for sneakerheads.

Some of the hottest Jordans of the year come out in November and December, and this year is no different with the Air Jordan 4 “A Ma Maniére” on the horizon. The Jordans 4s will kick off a heat-filled holiday season when they release on Nov. 17 for $225.

Like many other A Ma Maniére Jordan collaborations, the brand opts for a subtle approach to a classic silhouette that’s been updated with high-quality materials. The colorway is called Violet Ore, which gives a greyish lavender color on the premium nubuck upper with matching laces.

The uniqueness comes in with the tongue branding that swaps out the Jumpman for the brand’s “A” Logo while the inside of the heel tab reads, “It’s not about the shoes, it’s about where you’re going.”

While powerful, the quote isn’t as philosophical as you might think because it’s about the importance of voting. The theme of performing that civic duty goes even deeper because you’ve got to be politically active to get the opportunity to buy the sneakers.

There will only be two ways to access the Jordan 4s on Nov. 8, which are to use the #myvoiceholdspower hashtag when you “Share a video on Instagram or Twitter speaking to the issues that are most important to you” and “@ us and your local representative and/or local/regional/national media outlet.” After all submissions are in, the brand will reach out to winners.

The move should come as no surprise for those familiar with James Whitner of The Whitner Group, who owns the A Ma Maniere boutique and always preaches that it’s bigger than just sneakers.

“This moment is inspired by the Black and Brown leaders changing the world from the heart of their community with purpose, passion and vision. Built on the value of consistent action being the only recipe for progress, a standard set by trailblazers committed to the tireless work generational change would take to be achieved, the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 4 draws on the promise of youth to be the catalysts for change, standing up in the face of adversity and divisiveness,” reads the Instagram caption. “Standing firm on our ethos of timelessness on a silhouette renowned for its impact and significance across time, this moment serves to bring a generation together to form a better future with hope and bravery in the face of doubt and uncertainty. This is about where we’re going, the future depends on us all.⁠“

Check out more beauty shots of the sneaker below, which were released alongside release details.