Aaron Judge Celebrated For Breaking Home Run Record, Twitter Blinks In Barry Bonds

Aaron Judge finally hit that milestone.

The New York Yankees slugger finally cracked his 62nd home run of the season while playing the Texas Rangers at Global Life Field.

We knew it was coming, but we waited with bated breath as he was unable to accomplish it in his recent contests against the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Orioles. He spoke about those off nights in the celebratory post-game presser.

“I was frustrated because I wasn’t helping the team out. I had a couple of bad at-bats and swung at some bad pitches,” he said before recognizing MLB’s biggest stars congratulating him. “It’s incredible. I think that’s one of the biggest honors. Any compliment from your peers, the guys who are out there grinding on a daily basis, they know how hard this game is. They know how hard it is to show up and post every single night. So for them to say things like that, there’s no higher honor in my book. That’s what it’s all about for me; my teammates, my peers, and the respect I have for other players around the league. To get that same respect back, it gives you chills.”

With that homerun, he broke the American League record previously made by Roger Maris in 1961.

“Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!” Maris Jr. tweeted.

However, that American League qualifier leaves out another MLB legend who dominated the mound for two decades: Barry Bonds. In 2001, Bonds hit 73 homers but was the poster boy for the league’s fight against the steroid scandal in the early 2000s. So while he holds that record, many look at the steroid use as a handicap for his skills. Other baseball greats like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have had their legacies marred by the steroid stigma too.

However, Twitter loves to play devil’s advocate, and while they are congratulating Judge for a monstrous season, Bond still holds that record in their hearts.

