The Air Jordan 1 “Bred” Is Reportedly Returning In 2025 In True OG Glory

As Jordan 1s continue to be a major focus for Jordan Brand‘s forthcoming lineups with clean new colorways, it appears a classic is returning.

According to information from Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 1 “Bred” will see a retro release in 2025.

Nike hasn’t confirmed the release, but if they do drop next year, it’ll be poetic because it’ll be the 40th anniversary of the original 1985 release.

The upper is dressed in black leather, a red toe box, swoosh, heel counter, a stamped Jordan Wings logo, and white midsole for some color blocking.

The pair will definitely be sought after because they haven’t hit shelves since 2016 and before that was 2013 and in 2001. A similar pair dubbed the “Banned” colorway, released in 2011, bore a red X on the heel, which points to a rebellious young Michael Jordan.

Back in the ’80s, when debuting his first signature, MJ was reportedly fined $5,000 a game –which Nike gladly paid– because his sneakers didn’t fit into the league’s rules that players’ sneakers must be more than 51% white. It was actually the Air Ship that was banned, but Nike pushed the story in hopes of the controversy leading to more sales.

“In accordance with our conversations. This will confirm and verify that the NBA’s rules and procedures prohibited the wearing of certain red and black Nike basketball shoes by Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan on or around October 18th, 1984,” then-NBA executive vice president Russ Granik wrote in a memo to Nike.

This (hopefully) upcoming release will be true to the original, with Nike branding on the tongue, a slightly taller silhouette, a bigger swoosh, and a reconstructed toe.

Coming with a hang tag, additional lacing options and OG packaging, they’ll reportedly be a steal at just $200.

