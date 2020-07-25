Twitter Reacts To Catching Another L Trying To Secure A Pair of Air Jordan IV “Off White” Sneakers

A lot of sneakerheads are down in the dumps Saturday (Jul.25) morning because they didn’t get that beloved “Got Em” notification sent to their smartphones when trying to secure a pair of the Virgil-approved Air Jordan IV “Off-White” sneakers. Instead, they were greeted with the constant reminder of hard it is to purchase sneakers on the app when they were quickly told their entry into the raffle for the exclusive kicks was not selected.