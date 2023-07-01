Jordan Brand Unveils The New Air Jordan XXXVIII & Zion 3 Signature Sneakers

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Regarding sneakers, there is no denying how iconic the Air Jordan is. Jordan Brand continues its importance to basketball by introducing the Air Jordan XXXVIII.

Like every model before it, the Air Jordan XXXVIII continues the tradition of being inspired by something the GOAT, Michael Jordan, did on the court nightly during his legendary playing career.

The Air Jordan has the honor of being one of the few basketball sneaker lines that are always on the cutting edge of technology, and that continues to be the case with the Air Jordan XXXVIII.

The Air Jordan XXXVIII will introduce a new technology called the X-Plate which is a nod to the Air Jordan VIII and is “drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork,” the press release reveals. The X-Plate combines a radial herringbone traction pattern and a full-length Zoom Strobel unit and joins other footwear technology exclusive to Jordan kicks like the Flight Plate, the Eclipse Plate, and IsoPlate.

Court mobility and separation from defenders are the key focuses of the Air Jordan XXXVIII, designed to lower to the ground giving players more court feel during pivots, cuts, and defensive slides.

The radial herringbone traction pattern works in tandem with the full-length Zoom Strobel unit, and full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam provides the wearer with the right amount of responsive cushioning. Lateral movements are secured thanks to the outrigger. The backless embroidery over the forefoot area in the upper helps keep the foot secure.

Other Air Jordan XXXVIII Design Details

Of course, there are design details that pay homage to MJ’s career accomplishments. The upper also serves as a canvas to highlight Jordan’s iconic performance in the 1993 championship series, where he averaged almost 41 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on a remarkable 50 percent field goal percentage.

The embroidered upper features specific areas where those stats are highlighted. The 41 crosshatches on the collar represent His Airness’ 41-points-per-game average for the series. The three diamonds on the medial side pay homage to the ChBulls’Bulls’ third consecutive NBA championship.

Also, for the hoopers worried about their Air Jsneakers’akers’ environmental impact, the Air Jordan XXXVIII is the most sustainable Jordan sneakers ever.

The Air Jordan XXXVIII releases in the Fundamental colorway on August 18 on Jordan.com and at select global retailers.

More Jordan Brand News

The Air Jordan XXXVIII is not the only new sneaker announced. Williamson’s third signature sneaker, the Zion 3, and Luka Dončić’s second signature sneaker, the Luka 2.

Per Nike / Jordan Brand, here is the breakdown for each sneaker.

Zion 3

The Zion 3 was built for Zion Williamson’s playing style — a blitz of strength and speed — by supporting him in three specific ways: containment, court feel, and impact protection.

The drop-in midsole is comprised of Formula 23 foam with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning. A drop-in midsole supports comfort and stability.

When brainstorming his third signature shoe in collaboration with the Jordan Brand design team, Zion told them that he’s “made it out of the mud,” referencing the hard work on his journey from Marion, South Carolina, to the NBA. The upper features a material and color splatter that was created using 3D imaging of Zion’s foot last launching through the mud. It is a canvas to tell Zion’s personal story, but it’s strategically reinforced to help contain strong lateral movements over the footbed.

The Zion 3 “Sanctuary” releases exclusively in North America in September, while the “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” colorway launches globally in October on jordan.com and at select retailers.

Luka 2

The Luka 2 is created with nonlinear movements in mind, highlighting Luka Doncic’s crafty game and his talent for creating separation. Doncic continually mentioned “balance” as what he needed in a shoe to keep him locked in.

To help create space on the court, designers evolved the combined use of full-length Formula 23 and the IsoPlate — both Jordan-only innovations — that work together with a new medial Cushlon 3.0 wedge foam to help keep the foot in control.

A Luka 2 colorway with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight will release each season, each inspired by his home country of Slovenia.

The Luka 2 releases in the Luk.AI colorway on July 5 for select Nike Members globally and on July 11 on Jordan.com and at select retailers.

Jordan Brand signature athletes Jayson Tatum, who has his own kicks, the Tatum 1, Luka Dončić, Zion Williamson, and newest signee, WNBA superstar Gabby Williams of the Chicago Sky, is currently in Paris, France, for the world-famous annual streetball tournament, Quai 54 to celebrate the game and the tournament.

They are also there to show off the Jordan Brand footwear and apparel collection for Quai 54 while bringing together the Team Jordan athletes for the first time.

For more looks at the new Jordan Brand signature sneakers, hit the gallery below.

Photos: Nike / Jordan Brand