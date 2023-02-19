Jordan Brand Unveils Jayson Tatum’s Signature Sneaker, The ‘Tatum 1’

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As Jayson Tatum’s star continues to grow in the NBA, the rightful next step for him is to get fly.

After signing with Jordan Brand in the summer of 2019, the Boston Celtic officially has his own Jordan Brand sneaker dubbed the Tatum 1.

Jordan Brand’s currently designing footwear for the next generation of NBA talent, so with all the quick movement, the Tatum 1 is the lightest basketball shoe in Jordan’s performance line.

The light weight is thanks to the “reinforced TPU frame that allows excess material to be stripped away. An uncaged Zoom Air unit in the forefoot helps provide energy return without sacrificing court feel.”

And for Tatum, the shoe remains personal to who he is and his life’s journey.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me,” says Tatum. “I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

The sneakers feature small nods to his career, like the “I Just Didn’t Quit” script etched on the outsole inspired by the tattoo on his calf, his number “0” on the heel, and the words “Living Proof” which is a nod to him being the living proof of hard work and his close friendship with Bradley Beal.

The four debut colorways tell his story, including one that pays homage to his St. Louis roots and features his hometown baseball teams colors, a barbershop-themed pair because, with a fresh cut, Tatum feels like he’s top 5 in the league.

One of the more personal lead colorways is the Zoo-themed pair inspired by his son Deuce, as the two enjoy going to the zoo together.

Duece’s influence doesn’t stop there because the Tatum 1 is the first Jordan Brand sneaker uniquely built for both adults and kids. The kids’ design features technology on the heel that allows kids to easily slip their foot in without the constant need to lace them up.

The Tatum 1 releases April 7 in full family sizing, with a retail price of $120 for adults, $90 for kids, $75 for preschool, and $55 for toddlers.

Get a better look at Jayson Tatum’s first signature sneaker below.