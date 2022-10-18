Akon Talks Process Of His New Hair Transplant, Twitter Roasts Him

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Akon has found a way to reverse aging… well, kind of.

Hairloss is a struggle for men as they age, but with technological advancements and some money, anything can be fixed, right?

Akon took advantage of his riches and revealed his new hairline to the internet. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast, he even explained the extensive lengths he went through to restore his edges to their former glory.

“I went to Turkey and got a procedure,” Akon said when he sat for an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “In the beginning, my whole front was loose.”

He went on to explain if there was any pain involved during the medical procedure.

“The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up,” he said. “They stick a needle like this big, nonstop.”

Akon, however, knows that beauty is pain and ultimately said, “It looks amazing. I love it.”

The procedure is available in the United States, but Akon wasn’t scared to venture out to get a better deal because he knows that healthcare in America is extremely overpriced, and they tag on unnecessary fees. The Senegalese-American singer estimated that in America, the hair transplant would have cost around $50,000, but in Turkey, it was just under $8,000.

