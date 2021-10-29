Amazon Driver Fired After Woman Caught Sneaking Out Backdoor Of Truck, Twitter Thinks She Received Very Special Package

Amazon has built its 27-year-old business by delivering nearly anything its customers want. However, one Florida driver may have taken the brand promise too far when he let a woman in the company truck and gave her his own flavor of customer service.

Based on the 11-second TikTok video uploaded by @patrickhook01, a blonde woman clad in a black dress exited the back of the vehicle and was satisfied. But Amazon apparently wasn’t and axed the driver accordingly.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers,” Amazon told TMZ in a statement. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

Amazon delivery drivers can reportedly make up to $25-an-hour and advertise bonuses of $3,000 for some locations, so losing a job like that can hurt in this economy. But the now ex-driver left viewers with plenty of material for jokes.

“He was just showing her his package,” wrote one commenter, while another noted, “She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“This is Amazon’s new backdoor service,” posted a third comedian. One more online humorist theorized that the video may show that the woman left empty-handed but her “package will be delivered in 9 months, thank you.”

But maybe the driver should have been applauded for giving it his all on the job. Having sex reportedly makes you better at work, according to an article from Popular Science. Studies found that the highs from getting laid carried on for a whole day and that employees were “reporting more satisfaction and engagement at work.”

The driver hasn’t given any comments of his own since losing his Amazon job. But hopefully, he can find a new employer that really appreciates his commitment to a hard day’s work.