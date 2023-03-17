Warriors Players Hint At “Serious” Personal Matter Surrounding Andrew Wiggins’ Disappearance, Twitter Speculates On Rumors

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Golden State Warriors are barely .500 on the season, and it could be because they’re missing a key player.

Andrew Wiggins, who was a huge part of the team’s 2022 NBA Finals win, has mysteriously been missing from the team for 13 games and counting.

The only thing the public knows is that he’s dealing with a serious family matter, and no one is sure if he’ll return to the court–even this season.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic confirms that the Warriors have been intentionally protective of Wiggins during this trying time, letting him deal with things in private, with one player revealing, “What he’s dealing with is some real (expletive).”

However, it is clear that his teammates have his back, including Steph Curry, who offered his support for Wiggins without delving too deep into the situation.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, just sending him support. It’s a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long, but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. Whenever he’s ready to come back, I’m sure he will. That’s how he’s built in terms of being available. I know he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”

Rumors have began floating around social media, with many users shooting down an unfounded story that Wiggins allegedly found out that he isn’t the biological father to his children. However, the outrageous rumor is not based in fact, and we hope Wiggins gets back to the game when he’s ready.

