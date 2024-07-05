Angela Simmons Posts Lengthy Apology To IG For Bedazzled Gun Purse At BET Awards

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Former reality star and youngest daughter of Run DMC’s Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Angela Simmons, is working overtime to apologize for the ill-advised fashion decision she showed off at the 2024 BET Awards, which came in the form of a bedazzled purse in the shape of a handgun, which she posed with and pointed at the camera during her photo shoot on the red carpet.

Simmons got dragged across social media after showing off her fit with the firearm-like accessory, which many people thought was an odd choice considering her ex-fiancé and the father of her 6-year-old child, Sutton Tennyson, was fatally shot less than six years ago in November 2018. The 36-year-old initially responded to the backlash by saying she “thought it was a fashion moment.” On Tuesday, she offered a lengthier apology and explanation for the decision she previously called “art,” but is now surely wishing she hadn’t made.

“When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty,” Simmons wrote on Instagram. “I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence.”

“I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens…I ask for your understanding and forgiveness, and I hope you can accept my sincere apology. While this incident was a misstep, I will not allow it to define my moral compass or my commitment to promoting peace and ending gun violence,” she continued.

Simmons’ bedazzled blicky was certainly in poor taste, especially considering what gun violence did to her family, but, ultimately, it’s a teachable moment she will likely bounce back from.

We live and we learn, right?

