Anti Social Social Club Takes A Jab At Itself With Unveiling of Its US Postal Service Collaboration

Neither rain, snow, heat, gloom (COVID-19), are gonna stop these fits from still happening.

Yesterday (May.27), notable streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, took a hilarious jab at itself after unveiling its latest collaboration with the US Postal Service. The brand is infamously known for its delays when it comes to getting orders into the hands of its customers was right on time with this trolling of themselves.

The collection, which basically turns the classic US Postal Service’s uniform but make it fashion, is comprised of work shirt, pullover hoodies, T-shirts, hats, a work jacket, and a side bag. The classic USPS’s logo, as well as Anti Social Social Club’s iconic wavy logo, both, adorn all of the pieces in the collaboration.

This isn’t the first time ASSC has partnered up with a delivery service. The brand also dropped a collaboration with DHL as well back in 2019. If you’re wondering, yes it sold out, hypebeasts don’t play.

The Anti Social Social Club x US Postal Service Collection officially launches on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. EST on antisocialsocialclub.com. You can also expect this move once it becomes available.

Photo: Anti Social Social Club / US Postal Service