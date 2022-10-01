Flag On The Play: Antonio Brown Exposes Himself To Guests At Dubai Hotel Pool, Twitter Is Utterly Disgusted

Yup, Antonio Brown is the talk of Twitter, and, of course, it’s for nothing good. The former NFL superstar turned struggle rapper and alleged “president of Donda Sports” was out here wilding the hell out at a Dubai hotel poo back in May.

The New York Post reports Brown can be seen in video footage in his birthday suit, harassing an unnamed white woman by shoving his bare buttocks in a woman’s face and then pulling his junk out of the water, stunning guests at the posh Dubai hotel.

Per The New York Post:

In one video, Brown — who is apparently nude aside from gold chains around his neck — is huddled at the edge of the pool with the woman.

He then plants both hands on the pool’s deck to lift himself out of the water twice – sticking his butt in the woman’s face both times.

She turns away, laughing off the apparent neutral zone infractions, as other men in the pool begin egging on Brown, yelling “Yeah!” “Another one!” and “AB!”

In the second video, Brown appears to startle the woman when he tries to tie a head scarf around her head. She’s able to snap off the scarf, which witnesses said he snatched from another swimmer.

Brown then lifts the woman up and tosses her head first into the water like he was spiking a football, the shocking video shows.

Leaning along the edge of the pool’s interior, Brown then grabs his penis, and briefly yanks it out of the water in the direction of the woman, causing another man sitting and observing poolside to scream: “Oh my God!”

Two eyewitnesses told The Post that Brown continued to flaunt his private parts several times after the recording ended, rudely asking the woman: “You want it?”

The woman was “visibly upset” and was seen in the “hotel yelling and complaining to others about the incident,” a source told the New York Post. According to an employee who asked to remain anonymous, Brown was asked to leave the hotel. There were numerous complaints against Brown from other guests due to his behavior.

According to the source, Brown was not respecting the United Arab Emirates dress code customs by exposing his bare chest and smoking what smelled like marijuana in his room, violating the country’s law.

Antonio Brown Has A History of Bizarre Behavior

This latest incident can be added to Brown’g list of bizarre incidents. He was already accused of sexual assault by a painter he commissioned to paint a mural in his home. He also threw a bag of candy penises at the mother of his children, and we can’t forget quitting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game.

Twitter has been reacting to the disturbing vid; you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football / Getty