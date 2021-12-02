Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games Without Pay By The NFL For Fake Vaccination Card

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s attempt at bypassing getting vaccinated for FREE will cost him three game checks.

ESPN reports that Brown has been suspended 3-games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols the league announced on Thursday (Dec.2). Following an investigation, the NFL and players’ union found three players were out here with fake vaccination cards. Brown’s vaccination status became suspect after a former personal chef snitched on the problematic wide receiver revealing he obtained a phony vaccination card for himself and his girlfriend.

Brown is not the only Buccanneers in trouble. His teammate and backup safety Mike Edwards and free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, whom Tampa Bay waived back in August, also was suspended. All three players have accepted their punishment and will not appeal the NFL announced.

“The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL,” the league and the player’s union announced in a joint statement.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, initially said his client did not obtain a fake vaccination card revealed Brown is now vaccinated, and added, the wideout “continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate.”

“The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn-out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly, and he will make this most of this time by treating his ankle injury,” Burstyn said. “Mr. Brown will be motivated, well-rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in week 16.”

Brown was not expected to play in the next 2 Buccaneers games due to an ankle and heel injury that has kept him off the field since Week 7, a source revealed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both Brown and Edwards will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers lineup for the Dec. 26 game against the Carolina Panthers. Twitter, of course, has had plenty of reactions, mainly jokes. You can peep those in the gallery below.

Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty