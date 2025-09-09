The iPhone Air, Live Translating AirPods, & The Other Big Announcements From Apple’s Latest Event

Every September, Apple introduces its latest updates in everyday tech like the AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone. This year, the Cupertino-based company is set to release some revolutionary new products in just a few weeks. Check out the latest devices below.
AirPods Pro 3
The AirPods Pro 3 come with improved audio quality, thanks to spatial audio, high-definition audio, and noise cancellation that’s twice as effective. The standout feature is Live Translation, so if someone speaks to you in a different language, your AirPods will translate it to you in real-time. Or, say you’re in a foreign country in a store, and you can speak; it’ll be translated into text on your phone to make communication seamless. Battery life has also improved from 6 hours to 8 hours, and there are also enhanced health features like a built-in heart rate sensor to make sure those measurements are as accurate as ever during workouts. Reservations start today, with a Sept. 19 release date at $249.
Apple Watch
A new series of Apple Watches was also delivered, beginning with the Series 11, marking its thinnest and most durable watch yet. The trend of health improvements continues with Hypertension notifications that alert you to possible high blood pressure. You can wake up to your Sleep score, understand the quality of your sleep, and learn how to make it more impactful. Keeping an eye on sleep apnea also comes easily through the Vitals app, which gives you a summary of your health stats at a glance. It’s now got a 24-hour battery life, so long days away from a charger are less stressful. Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399
The new Apple Watch SE gets an upgrade too, with the health features, fast charging, and an always-on display for just $249.
For the big adventurers (and spenders), the Ultra 3 has debuted with the brightest display ever, and its super-thin bezel makes it the largest ever too, while still eking out a 42-hour battery life. It’s now got satellite connectivity to send messages and share location when you’re up to 800 miles above Earth. Pricing starts at $799.
iPhone 17
Apple’s fall event ended with a bang with the introduction of the iPhone 17. Not much has changed with the base model other than its thinner border, giving it a 6.3-inch display and a bright screen, making it more readable outside. It’s wrapped in Ceramic Shield 2, so it’s got an even tougher exterior to withstand everyday dings. Fast charging gets a bump, too, charging up to 50% in about 20 minutes. On the back, the largest visible change is a 48 MP rear camera, which is now positioned across the rear, rather than in a square on the left. The front camera is also upgraded, now dubbed the Center Stage Camera. It features the largest sensor ever, allowing for higher-resolution photos and you don’t have to rotate the phone for landscape selfies. iPhone 17 pricing starts at $799.
iPhone Air
The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest phone ever, clocking in at 5.6 mm thick. It’s got a 6.5-inch display and an A19 Pro, which is the fastest CPU in any smartphone. A thinner, more appropriate MagSafe charger is one of the new accessories available as well as a crossbody strap. The new cameras across the new lineup feature a Dual Record mode, allowing you to capture a moment and your reaction to it simultaneously. Despite the new sleek design, it still offers all-day battery life, thanks to the design team maximizing space by eliminating the SIM slot, making it eSIM-ready only. So you’ll still get 27 hours of video playback. iPhone Air pricing starts at $999.
iPhone 17 Pro
For power users, the iPhone Pro model is available in 6.3- and 6.9-inch screen sizes and features an A19 Pro chip, so powerful that it requires a new thermal management system to prevent overheating. If you’re not that tech-savvy, you’ll mostly be astonished by the new standout Cosmic Orange colorway. It’s wrapped in a Ceramic Shield that skips the typical glass back for a 4 times stronger unibody frame. iPhone 17 Pro pricing starts at $1,099.
Get a better look at product shots, in use photos, and even new accessories of the latest drops below.
