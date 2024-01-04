Atlanta Church Goes Viral Over ‘Walk It Out’ And ‘Swag Surfin” Video, Churchgoers Upset

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta metro’s well-known dReam Center Church has gone viral in a video that shows congregants on New Year’s Eve catching the proverbial Holy Ghost to songs that, well, probably don’t make it on the average Christian’s gospel playlist.

Lead by lead Pastor William Murphy, churchgoers can be seen having a quick moment of NYE fun while getting loose to Unk’s 2007 club classic “Walk It Out,” followed by “Swag Surfin'” by Fast Life Youngstaz.

From 11 Alive:

Sunday’s service, which was also streamed online, is getting a lot of attention because songs like “Walk It Out” and “Swag Surfin” were played during church. This particular moment came as Murphy shared a message of encouragement as we “leap” into a new year. He told the congregation to “work the prophecy” and “walk it out.” That’s when rapper Unk’s famous “Walk It Out” hit played in the sanctuary. Murphy told the crowd to “keep it sanctified” as they danced at their seats and at the alter. Shortly after, “Swag Surfin” was the next jam the crowd grooved to. After the fun moment was over, Murphy reminded the congregation that sometimes in life, “you will have to walk in territories that you ain’t never been before,” but you will have the “strength you need to walk it out.”

Of course, like all things that catch the attention of social media, what appeared to be a fun yet wholesome moment in church that the congregation clearly enjoyed quickly devolved into controversy and a predictable debate about what is and isn’t appropriate in church—a debate between folks who are of the opinion that there’s no wrong way to praise and celebrate the Lord and stuffy traditionalists who thought what was happening in the video was a bit too much for a place of worship.

