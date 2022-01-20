Awkwafina Got Nominated For An NAACP Image Award And Black Twitter Is Having None Of It

Whatever person, group, or organization makes decisions on who gets nominated for an NAACP Image Award really needs to learn how to read a room, because the wrong one just got the nod, and Black Twitter is not having it.

Bruh…

Who the hell decided to nominate Asian-American actress Awkwafina for this Black-a** award?

Do they know who Awkwafina is? Did they see Crazy Rich Asians? Did they hear the cringy Blaxploitation era-like blaccent her character used through the film? Did they not remember when Black Twitter dragged her mercilessly after she responded to being called out for the “blaccent” by looking like a dear caught in headlights and trying to “Um, you know I’m open to the conversation” and “it’s a little bit multifaceted” her way out of it?

I mean, y’all see she didn’t try in in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and if she did try it, somebody likely pulled her to the side and said, “Aht aht aht, we don’t do that here, Asian Bhad Bhabie—stop that sh**.”

Anyway, according to Blavity, the 33-year-old was nominated for the award for outstanding character voice-over performance for her role in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. (I mean, she was pretty good in that one. She also knew then to leave the blaccent TF at home.)

As you can imagine, Twitter was less than kind to the actress or whoever nominated her in response to the news.

Obviously, plenty of non-Black people have received the NAACP Image Award—but that doesn’t mean they all should. Let’s try to be more discerning in the future, yes? You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty