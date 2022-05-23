Balenciaga Takes Over New York Stock Exchange For “2023 Resort” Collection

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Balenciaga debuted its Spring 2023 collection in New York and the celebs showed out.

Luka Sabbat, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, Megan Thee Stallion and more were in attendance to see what the Spanish luxury fashion house has in store while armed with an invitation that’s a stack of fake 100 dollar bills.

“We have to trigger emotion. We live in a terrifying world, and I think fashion is a reflection of that… I think it was quite urgent, a quite urgent show,” Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia said backstage. “The most important kind of challenge for any kind of creative is to make a product that is desirable, to create desire. That’s what fashion should do.”

So, Gvasalia took over New York’s Wall Street –amid a looming recession– by dividing the show into three distinct parts as it all took place on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Capitalism may not be a theme, but Gvasalia doing the show in New York is personal.

“This is actually the first time we wanted to go outside of Paris because we’re considered a global brand now, and New York is the first place I ever came to, in America. We worked on the Garde-Robe line for a while and they’re classic clothes – high-quality, very well-made, and with a high price tag on it,” he continued. “And because this is something that is a bit more timeless, for me, this is New York. This is how I see people here with a culture that can perfectly balance upscale tailoring being worn with sneakers.”

The first part was deemed “Garde-Robe,” which means wardrobe and Gvasalia personally translates it to upscale classic garments. To him, that means suits, overcoats, blouses in an oversized cut that the designer has been fond of dating back to the rise of his own cofounded brand Vetements.

Next up was eveningwear with sequined gowns, silk trench dresses, and chunky leather boots that followed into the third part which was comprised of a collaborative collection with adidas. The offering included Balenciaga sneakers was well as the signature three stripes, an edited trefoil logo or balenciaga’s name logo written in adidas lowercase font on products like denim jackets, duffel bags, track jackets, trench coats, co-branded tees, soccer jerseys, and assorted purses.

As Balenciaga continues to dominate the 2022 fashion waves, you can check out the collection in more detail below: