Balenciaga Unveils The Redesigned Speed Trainer 2.0 [Photos]

Balenciaga’s popular and expensive sock/sneaker has gotten a redesign.

The Balenciaga Speed Trainer was a massive hit for the luxury clothing brand coming in a bevy of different colors during its four-year run. The brand is hoping to capitalize on the Speed Trainer’s popularity with the Balenciaga Speed 2.0 designed by Demna Gvasalia.

The new version of the luxury sneaker builds on the design of the original. The 3D-knitted sock upper returns along with lightweight rubber sole unit bringing the sleek design that fans of the brand loved. What’s new is the sole unit which this time around will split into five individual segments that will help provide extra flexibility and support different areas of the foot to wearers.

The Balenciaga Speed 2.0 comfortably wraps around the wearer’s foot and ankle completely and is available in four colors triple black, gray, tan, or a traditional black-and-white pair.

The Balenciaga Speed 2.0 is available now on Balenciaga’s website and in stores that are blessed to be open during the COVD-19 pandemic. As for the price, the sock/sneaker will cost between $825 USD to $895 USD depending on what color you decide to add to your sneaker collection.

You can detailed look at the Balenciaga Speed 2.0 in different colorways in the gallery below.

Photo: Balenciaga / BALENCIAGA