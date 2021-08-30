Cassius Gems: 10 Of Bebe Rexha’s Most Tempting, Titillating Photos

Baddies come in different shapes and sizes and today we want to show some love to a woman who uses her platform to remind the world of that.

Bebe Rexha brought in her 32nd birthday this week in the splashiest way, hitting up the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy. So far, the three-day event has been attended by many of the nation’s most famous names. We’re talking Normani, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Bryant, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner — the list goes on. Birthday bae Bebe came through in a stunning rocker chic fit, complete with the hair to match, and captioned one fire photo on Instagram “SEX.” See it here.

On the regular, the famous singer-songwriter is all about body positivity. She’s also super candid about her own fitness journey. Earlier this year, she took to Instagram with this message to her fans:

“As much as I tried to be that skinny pop-star, like the ones I grew up watching or see now, I can’t seem to do it in a way that feels natural or healthy. I like to eat. I workout. I drink water. I do my best. I follow the rhythm of my body. Even though it gets hard sometimes I show my body love. #EveryBodyIsBeautiful.”

Her authenticity is not only a breath of fresh air, it’s sexy as hell.

Doubling down on her message, Bebe frequently shows off the goods. And, as evidenced in the videos above, the goods are perfect just the way they are. Join us in wishing her a happy birthday today and thank you, Bebe, for the reminder that beauty and sex appeal have zero to do with size.