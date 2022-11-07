Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested For Beating Up McDonald’s Security Guards, Twitter Reacts

The legal troubles continue for retired NBA star Ben Gordon after he was arrested again.

TMZ Sports reports that Gordon was taken into custody around 3:30 AM Friday after getting violent inside a McDonald‘s in Chicago. Chicago PD says Gordon hit a 29-year-old male guard in the face, threw him to the ground, and then shoved a second 21-year-old guard to the ground. The violence began while Gordon was being escorted out of the fast food eatery.

For assaulting the two security guards, the former Chicago Bull was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery for causing bodily harm and making physical contact. Both guards declined medical attention at the scene, and it was never revealed what led to Gordon being kicked out.

Gordon’s latest run-in with the cops comes less than a month after he was accused of punching his 10-year-old son for dropping a book while the two were at New York’s LaGuardia airport waiting for a flight to Chicago. When cops intervened, they were injured during the arrest, but he was eventually transported to the Port Authority police station.

The 39-year-old last played in the league with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and has since been in trouble with the law several times. It started in 2017 when he was arrested for pulling the fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment building and, a few months later, was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation after an altercation with a woman. Weeks after, he punched, robbed, and pulled a knife on a Manhattan man while robbing him. In 2020 he revealed he’s been suffering from bipolar since retiring from the NBA. He opened up about his struggle with mental health and admitted he attempted suicide in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

