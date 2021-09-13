Best Dressed At 2021 MTV VMAs

1. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X is never one to shy away from an outfit to have everyone turning heads. The rapper donned a full Versace look in complete lavender. He even rocked matching purple boots as he took home three VMA awards for Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

2. Giveon Source:Getty Giveon is known for having very chill outfits no matter if he’s at award shows or in his music videos. The 2021 VMAs proved to be no different as the crooner opted for a wide-necked white tee, suit jacket, matching loose-fitting shorts, and black shoes.

3. SAINt JHN Source:Getty SAINt JHN has been grinding since 2016, and how his music and impeccable style are finally making it to the main stage. The Brooklyn rapper donned a soft pink tweed suit with a neck full of jewels instead of a shirt. He finished the look with simple black shades and white Chanel kicks.

4. Travis Scott Source:Getty Travis Scott is rarely in suits –the rockstar is a more casual fan of tees and kicks– but he pulls them off when he cleans up. So for the VMAs, Scott opted for a simple all-black suit and thick-soled boots.