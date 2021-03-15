Best Dressed At The 2021 Grammy Awards

1. Roddy Ricch Source:Getty Roddy Ricch kept it simple on the red carpet with an all-black outfit, paired with a printed overcoat that stood out. He even kept it humble with a fresh pair of black Timberlands.

2. Trevor Noah Source:Getty Host Trevor Noah let his jokes do the talking for him and kept his suit simple with a clean bowtie to add some style.

3. Harry Styles Source:Getty The furry and purple scarf was a vibe for Harry Styles all night– when performing, being a spectator or accepting awards. Hats off to him for making sure his personal style shined through.

4. Post Malone Source:Getty Post Malone’s outfits are never too outlandish, but he really stood out when performing hits from his most recent album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” The rapper’s brooding lights and height made his Chrome Hearts leather trenchcoat like look a major flex.

5. Lil Baby Source:Getty Lil Baby’s performance stood out as he spoke out about police brutality the Black community has faced. He was rocking a simple all Black outfit that included a crocodile jacket matched with a fresh pair of Silver Toe Jordan 1s. He stood out most because of his honest and shocking performance.

6. DaBaby Source:Getty DaBaby touched the stage a few times and gave us memorable outfits every time. The all-white swag was donned during his choir-backed “Rock Star” performance. He tried to set it off with the bedazzled gloves and Chanel brooch.

7. DaBaby Source:Getty Thought DaBaby would only make the list once? He made the most of his time in the spotlight with a flashy look on the red carpet alongside his mom and daughter. He rocked a brown paisley printed suit, a green suede hat, and matching shoes. He set things off with a Dolce & Gabbana brooch.

8. Bruno Mars Source:Getty Bruno Mars tore down the stage TWICE– and got ‘fits off both times. During a dope tribute to Little Richard, he rocked a simple silk button-up, fitted black jeans, and a pair of Vans Old Skools.