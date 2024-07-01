The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards are over, and many of the culture’s biggest stars popped out to support their peers and accept awards.
The show opened up with a performance from Megan Thee Stallion before Taraji P. Henson took on her hosting duties. But instead of starting with a monologue of jokes, she took things further by addressing one of the biggest moments in music this year: the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.
She wore a red hat and hoodie—akin to one Kendrick wore at the Pop Out Juneteenth concert—and performed her own rendition of “Not Like Us,” but she chanted, “it’s about us” instead.
From there, the night was full of letting the women shine, whether it was performances or winning awards like Tyla, who won Best New Artist and Best International Act, Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” for Video of the Year, and SZA for Best Female R&B/ Pop artist.
But the night’s honor went to Usher, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. As customary, singers –like Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer and Victoria Monét– took to the stage to perform a medley of his hits.
Then, to an uproar of applause, Usher hopped on stage and delivered a poignant speech about those who inspire him and how much work he’s got left to do. However, much of the speech was censored because he started cursing.
“Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it,” Usher said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don’t know man, is it too early for me to receive it? Because I’m still running and gunning, and I still love this like I did when I was 8 years old.”
Entertainment aside, stars also showed out on the red carpet. See some of the best (and worst) fits below and some reactions to the award show.
1. UsherSource:Getty
Usher was on hand at the BET Awards to except a Lifetime Achievement award so with eyes already on him, he kept his fit pretty casual.
He rocked a classic cotton button-up shirt, matching suit jacket and distressed light wash jeans in a straight fit. He finished the look with a black pair of leather boots, matching belt with a silver buckle, and his signature sunglasses.
2. Childish GambinoSource:Getty
Childish Gambino is always one to create his own wave, whether musically or stylistically, and he used the BET Awards to prove that once again. He opted for a breezy, short-sleeved, knitted shirt with several buttons opened up to show off his understated gold chain. He wore matching pants and finished the look with open-toed sandals, which are sure to have detractors.
3. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Even under the blazing California sun, Colman Domingo still had to show out on the red carpet. The actor stepped out in a red-tinted, shiny tux with wide-fitting pants and black patent leather boots. To keep him cool, he went shirtless, with a diamond-encrusted chain laying on his chest.
4. GunnaSource:Getty
As Gunna reemerges onto the scene after his Young Thug YSL trial controversy, he’s used the opportunity to experiment with his style. He donned a cream-colored vest and black pants with silver detailing draped over a chunky, black shoe. Never without shades, he rocked a pitch-black pair of Gucci sunglasses.
5. Jay EllisSource:Getty
No, Jay Ellis doesn’t have the same stylist as Usher, but they both got the casual suit jacket memo. Ellis rocked a slimmer-fitting and darker pair of jeans and some leather boots. Atop his crisp white button-up is a black suit jacket and a white pocket square to match.