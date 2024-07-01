The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 BET Awards

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 BET Awards are over, and many of the culture’s biggest stars popped out to support their peers and accept awards.

The show opened up with a performance from Megan Thee Stallion before Taraji P. Henson took on her hosting duties. But instead of starting with a monologue of jokes, she took things further by addressing one of the biggest moments in music this year: the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

She wore a red hat and hoodie—akin to one Kendrick wore at the Pop Out Juneteenth concert—and performed her own rendition of “Not Like Us,” but she chanted, “it’s about us” instead.

From there, the night was full of letting the women shine, whether it was performances or winning awards like Tyla, who won Best New Artist and Best International Act, Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” for Video of the Year, and SZA for Best Female R&B/ Pop artist.

But the night’s honor went to Usher, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. As customary, singers –like Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer and Victoria Monét– took to the stage to perform a medley of his hits.

Then, to an uproar of applause, Usher hopped on stage and delivered a poignant speech about those who inspire him and how much work he’s got left to do. However, much of the speech was censored because he started cursing.

“Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it,” Usher said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don’t know man, is it too early for me to receive it? Because I’m still running and gunning, and I still love this like I did when I was 8 years old.”

Entertainment aside, stars also showed out on the red carpet. See some of the best (and worst) fits below and some reactions to the award show.