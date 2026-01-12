The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

The 2026 award season is just getting started as the Golden Globes set the stage Sunday night with Nikki Glaser returning as host.
The big movies of the night are Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, and the soon-to-be cult classic Sinners. Sinners missed out on winning some of the major categories like Michael B. Jordan’s bid for best actor or best picture, but was able to win Best Score-Motion Picture thanks to the musical direction of Ludwig Göransson.
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler hoisted the trophy for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and thanked the fans for spending money on movie tickets to see his film.
Who else can you lead with? Colman Domingo’s red carpet resume is impeccable, and his Golden Globes 2026 outfit just bolstered it. The Euphoria actor popped out in a complete Valentino look that played it safe, since it was all black. But he added just the right pop of color with some foil-like stitching that looked like it flowed over the entire left side of his jacket.
Leave it to Snopp Dogg to completely ignore the traditional suit route. The rap legend went for a custom suit designed by Talia Coles. First, you’ll notice the silky satin construction, and then there’s an added panel to the jacket in a striking shade of red. There also appear to be matching red stripes running down the pant leg. Snoop kept it approachable when it came to footwear, opting for $100 Stacy Adams spat boots wrapped in patent leather. Of course, he accentuated the look with a signature pair of blacked-out shades.
While at the ceremony repping for Sinners, Michael B. Jordan didn’t exactly take any style risks either. He too collaborated with Prada on a traditional suit, only veering from the status quo thanks to an off-white button-up. He did make the look a bit more playful with a jewel-encrusted pin, a diamond bracelet and ring, and a pair of rose-tinted shades.
Damnson Idris went classic as well, with a custom look from Prada. However, he did play with the fit, going for a boxy double-breasted blazer and skinny pants, which made for some weird proportions. He did opt for a subtle black bowtie over a white button-up to add some dimension.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners won for Best Original Score and Cinematic Box Office Achievement, and it’s clear he let his awards do the talking rather than his suit. His look was relaxed, going for a typical all-black outfit, save for a white shirt beneath. He kept his tie loose for a more easy-going look that paired well with his crystal-encrusted brooch. The director did have some fun with his footwear for the night, though, going with a black-and-white pair of brogue lace-ups.
