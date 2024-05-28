Subscribe
Sports

Legendary NBA Hall Of Famer & Broadcaster Bill Walton Dead At 71

Published on May 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

As many of the NBA forefathers and first big names get older, they’ve since passed on. And now another great, Bill Walton, has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

The Walton family made the announcement through the NBA’s communication team, saying that his family surrounded him. The league also released a statement from Commissioner Adam Silver, who waxed poetic about Walton’s kind-hearted nature, how he helped revolutionize the game and the personality he became after retiring.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position,” Silver said in a press release. “But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Aside from his domineering 6-foot-11 stature, which helped his career as a center, he was known for his fun, loving, and peaceful personality, which led to hilarious, eclectic on-camera moments, and was also a vouch supporter of vegetarianism and meditation.

He got his start as a go-between by letting NBA teams practice in his high school gym before loyally accepting an offer to play at UCLA under Coach Wooden. His first college championship game was in 1972, amid an undefeated season when he was a sophomore, and he won again—despite UCLA’s 88-game winning streak ending—the following season.

Before the merger, Walton was drafted to the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals before eventually getting his professional start with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1974 NBA Draft. Thus began his chronic foot injuries, which plagued his career. He was still able to win one championship with the Blazers before heading to the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Boston Celtics, where he won another championship.

His son Luke followed in his NBA footsteps. After winning two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, they became the first father-son duo to win multiple NBA Championships.

See how social media is praising the NBA big man below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

RELATED TAGS

bill walton
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close