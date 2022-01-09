Beloved Television Dad & Comedian Bob Saget Dead At 65, Twitter Reacts To The Tragic News

Full House star Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

TMZ exclusively reports the actor and comedian, most affectionately known as Danny Tanner on the classic hit ABC sitcom, passed away on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Multiple sources revealed the tragic news to the celebrity gossip site.

Per TMZ:

The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

TMZ reports Saget has been touring the country, performing at multiple stops in Florida, including Orlando. The tour kicked off in September and was supposed to conclude in May. He recently performed in Jacksonville on Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Early Sunday morning, he shouted out the crowd in what would be one of his final tweets.

Saget was beloved in homes across the country, playing the Tanner family patriarch for 10 years in Full House, which he landed in 1987 and stayed in till 1995 during its first run. He starred opposite John Stamos, who played his brother-in-law Uncle Jesse, Dave Coulier, who portrayed his best friend Joseph Alvin “Joey” Gladstone. Of course, we can’t forget Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, who played his on-screen daughters, and the twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who took turns playing his youngest daughter Michelle.

Saget would later reprise the role of Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Fuller House, which ran for 4 years ending in 2020. Saget was also known for being the host for America’s Funniest Home Videos, a job he held from 89 to ’97 while working on Full House, which aired during ABC’s popular Friday block of primetime entertainment called TGIF.

Another role Saget was beloved for was his brief cameo in classic stoner comedy Half Baked starring Dave Chappelle.

There is no word on what caused his death. The story is still developing. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

Rest in power, Bob Saget.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty