First Trailer For ‘Transformers One’ Highlights Friendship Between Optimus Prime & Megatron

The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron and their once-budding friendship has been teased for many years. In the upcoming animated feature Transformers One, we will finally see them as buddies and not trying to send each other to the scrapyard.

The animated film’s two stars, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, introduced the first trailer for Transformers One. This first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie also became the first movie to have its trailer debut in outer space.

Unlike the previous films, and of course, the iconic animated 80s animated feature, Transformers One will focus on the friendship between two of the most iconic Transformers ever, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

In the trailer, we see Optimus before he becomes the Autobot leader we love and Megatron before he becomes the iconic villainous leader of the Decepticons. Instead, they are lowly worker bots, Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry), who can’t transform.

Longing for more, Orion Pax wants to venture to the surface, a place where their kind doesn’t dare go, and D-16 is against the idea, but he reluctantly tags along.

Joining in on their adventure is B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key), aka Bumblebee, who is jokingly still working on his nickname but gets his B moniker from D-16, which is quite hilarious, and Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson) that will lead to them taking on threat eventually change the fate of Cybertron forever.

The film is taking huge swings by switching things up. The biggest change is the character voices, especially with Hemsworth voicing Orion Pax, aka Optimus Prime, a job Peter Cullen has done masterfully for years in cartoons and in live-action films.

Reaction to the trailers is coming in, and it seems to be a mixed bag of nuts, with most willing to give the film a chance.

“Honestly sold! Look fun and cybertron looks great. Animation caught me off guard but I can see it growing on me,” one user on X, formerly Twitter said.

“I’ve wanted a Transformers movie without humans my entire life… ….but not like this. Hopefully I warm up to it and it plays better as a movie than a trailer, but can’t say I’m not disappointed so far,” Kinda Funny’s Tim Getty’s said.

We are curious about this film and are also here for anything starring Brian Tyree Henry. Transformers One arrives in theaters on September 20, 2024, and also stars Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi, and John Hamm.

