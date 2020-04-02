Xzibit Clairfies The Game’s Tale About Finding Out He Is Not From Los Angeles

The Game has told some eye-brow raising stories, now Xzibit is clearing one of those tales up.

When it comes to Xzibit and where he reps, its always been assumed that Los Angeles was that place. He has rolled with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, and even Ice Cube during the infancy of his career, hell he also sounds like he is from Southern California. That was all debunked back in 2005 when west coast artists gathered together for the West Coast Peace Treatyevent that was moderated by Steve Harvey. Xzibit was one of the artists to give a speech at the gathering imploring everyone to come together. Someone stood up in an attempt to clown him and yelled, “N*gga you from Albuquerque!”

The game recently recalled the tale of learning Xzibit wasn't born & raised in the City of Angels, but Xzibit brings some light to the conversation 👀https://t.co/Rgql1WURpk — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 2, 2020

The Game shared that story with HipHopDX in his nearly hour-long interview with the online publication stating finding out Xzibit wasn’t from LA is “like finding out Santa Clause didn’t make these cookies.”

Whatever that means.

By the way, this is the same interview where he claimed that Michael Jackson wanted him and 50 Cent to work together.

Well, anyway, Xzibit spoke with HipHopDX to share his side of the story and explained his background story.

“Here’s the thing, I’m not from New Mexico, I was born in Detroit. I lived in New Mexico, but I was only there for seven years, and then I cam here at 17 and then lived the rest of my life here. That being said, it’s very interesting the sh*t that people hold onto. You can easily pick up a phone and Google my name and see that I’m not from f*cking New Mexico! I love New Mexico. I loved Albuquerque, I got a lotta friends there, but I’m not from f*cking New Mexico.” He added that because of that story, some people think he’s from the country of Mexico.”

To further hammer home his point, Xzibit listed a bunch of rappers who rep Los Angeles but were initially born somewhere else.

“Kurupt is from Philly! Nate Dogg is from Mississippi. Tupac is from New York! Get the f*ck outta here! It doesn’t f*cking matter. If you’re gonna throw the stone, n*gga, throw the stone at everybody… And even if I was from Albuquerque, you let an Albuquerque n*gga come here and take all of Los Angeles. Holla at me.”

You can watch Xzibit break it all down himself below.

