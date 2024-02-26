Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Picking fights is never the brightest idea, but attempting to beat up a 6-foot-5 former NFL quarterback who weighs 245 pounds is on another level.

Over the weekend, Cam Newton attended a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, organized by sports media company, We Ball Sports. Newton was there because his youth sports organization, C1N, sponsored a competing team.

Apparently, there was some tackling off the field, as the video shows Newton rocking his signature hat with the top cut out to let his dreads breathe, fighting two or three other men.

In the video, several men are beating and jumping Newton, who remains upright as they continue punching him. The incident happened near a set of stairs but moved towards a fence as Newton appeared to toss one of the men off of him.

After about 20 seconds of tussling, the fight is broken up by police and security guards, and Newton is ushered in a different direction.

According to The Athletic, the men fighting Newton were the TopShelf Performance coaching staff members. The company later released a statement regarding their coaches’ involvement.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident involving Cam Newton, and our thoughts are with all parties affected,” founders Stephon and TJ Brown said. “Violence has no place in our community, and we strongly condemn any form of aggression.”

Newton’s team, however, has not made a public statement about the video.

We Ball Sports cofounder Nehemiah Mitchell says the fight broke out after TopShelf beat C1N in Sunday’s game, and the trash-talking eventually turned physical. Everyone involved –including Newton– was tossed out of the event.

See how social media is reacting to Newton’s altercation below.