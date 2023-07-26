Welp! Carlee Russell’s Attorney Says ‘There Was No Kidnapping’ And She Lied About Toddler On The Road

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, if anyone still had any doubt in their hearts that Carlee Russell, indeed, lied about seeing a toddler on the road before allowing the world to believe she had been abducted, a statement provided by her attorney should remove that doubt, according to Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis.

As the Grio reported, on Monday, Dertiz announced that Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, confirmed in the statement that there was no kidnapping and that the child walking along the highway alone was a figment of Carlee’s imagination.

From the Grio:

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side on the road,” the statement read, according to Derzis, who read it at a news conference. She did not leave the city, and acted alone, the statement added. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family,” Anthony said in a statement. “We ask for your prayers for Carlee, as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.” The Hoover Police Department announced the development five days after casting doubt on Russell’s story. Derzis said it is possible that Russell could face charges. He said they are trying to determine where she was in the two days she was gone. “This was an elaborate deal. When you talk about calling 911,” the chief said.

Russel’s ex-boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, who, last week, pleaded with folks on social media to “stop bullying” Carlee, has changed his tune and is now that it has been revealed to him that the comparisons between his ex and Jussie Smollett are more accurate than many of us previously thought.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” Simmons posted on Instagram, according to TMZ. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’ nature was to react in love and genuine concern. We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has responded to the news of Carlee’s apparent hoax with a mixed medley of “I told you so,” “I wish I hadn’t posted about her” and “Frankly, IDGAF!” posts.

It’s worth pointing out that while a lot of people seem to be running with the idea that Russell lied to the police and the public about being abducted, she only actually lied to the police about seeing the child on the road. She obviously didn’t report herself missing. (Which is also why the Smollett comparisons aren’t exactly accurate.)

It’s also worth mentioning that Russell turning out to be a liar isn’t vindication for anyone who called it “race-baiting” when Black people talked about missing Black women and girls typically being ignored in the U.S. Because that was always true, and Carlee’s story ending the way it appears to have ended changes absolutely nothing.

See the social media reactions below.