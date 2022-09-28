Former “SNL” Cast Member Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife, Twitter Reacts

So, it turns out SNL alum Chris Redd is dating the ex-wife of the longest-standing “SNL” cast member, Kenan Thompson. But before y’all go full “aww suki suki now” like Regine from Living Single, it appears that there is no drama or love lost between Thompson, Redd or the woman they have in common, Christina Evangeline.

From TMZ:

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Christina and Chris became official within the past year, and there was no overlap or cheating when it happened.

In fact, we’re told Kenan and Christina were living separate lives, and intending to divorce since 2019.

Chris — who also costarred on Kenan’s NBC sitcom — and Christina have known each other for the past 6 years, with things staying very respectful between them.We’re told Kenan’s aware of his estranged wife’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings — he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people.

So, it’s all good in the “SNL” hood. This will not become another juicy reality show with a “Jerry Springer” vibe. Shots are not likely to be fired figuratively or literally. “SNL” will not become the start of an acronym for “Shoulda Never Let you near my wife.” Everything is cool.

Still, TMZ noted that Redd announced last week that he would not be returning for the famed comedy sketch show’s 48th season. And that announcement came too soon after Redd and Evangeline were seen out in public together for folks not to speculate and go full “Chris and Christina sitting in a tree, so Kenan got Chris F-I-R-E-D.”

But mostly, folks have just been looking for drama where there apparently is none.

OK, calm down, guys. If you’re more upset about this than Kenan is, you might consider being less invested. Let’s just wish Thompson, Redd, and Evangeline love, peace and good luck, and then quietly move on. Because it seems they certainly have.

Here’s how Twitter’s reacting: