Subscribe
Pop Culture

Damson Idris & Lori Spark Romance Rumors With Vacay Photos, X Debates Spinning The Block

Published on September 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Spinning the block on an old fling or relationship is even a common occurrence— even for celebrities.

The latest pair are Damson Idris and Lori Harvey, who were spotted looking more than friendly while on a recent trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Photographs show them cuddled up on a beachside daybed with Harvey lying on top of Idris with his arm wrapped around her. Other shots show them walking around a beach umbrella, smiling at each other.

Related Stories

Rumors that their romance was heating back up began floating around just days ago, with the first sign of evidence being paparazzi catching them going for a dip in the ocean.

Idris and Harvey first started dating a few years ago, going Instagram official in January 2023 and making several public appearances together. They were heavily critiqued for their chemistry and whether the relationship was authentic, including one awkward red carpet moment when they stood apart from each other. 

But once he went public with his relationship, he knew he couldn’t let outsiders affect how he moves.

“I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things,” he told Complex. “Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”

Still, they broke up after about a year of dating. But with both of them maintaining drama-free personal lives, they announced the split with a joint statement signaling they were both just too focused on their careers.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. 

It turns out that they really were remaining friends. See social media’s response to the two being seen together two years post-breakup below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Related Tags

Damson Idris Lori Harvey
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close