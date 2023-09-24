Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Get “Butt-kicked” By Oregon Ducks In Season’s First Loss, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The fairy tale has finally ended for coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes.

After a 3-0 start, the Buffs have notched their first loss after taking on the Oregon Ducks. It didn’t surprise true college football fans as the Ducks are among a small pool of teams often in contention for a national championship, while the Buffs had a dismal 1-11 season last year.

The Ducks were quick to show their dominance, scoring on the first three possessions and ultimately holding the Buffs offense to just 194 total yards and sacking Sanders six times.

Even as time dwindled with just 17 seconds left in the first half, Ducks coach Dan Lanning ensured experienced quarterback Bo Nix would score again by calling a timeout, leading to one more touchdown.

The Ducks continued to show their talent with a two-point conversion after already being up two possessions and fooling Colorado with a successful fake punt run helmed by a 300-pound defensive lineman from its own 17-yard line.

Coach Prime’s team would remain scoreless until Shedeur Sanders threw a red zone touchdown to Mikey Harrison in garbage time to make the final score 42-6. Even then, the Buffs didn’t slow up and blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Buffs have gotten a lot of attention amid their comeuppance story, and Coach Lanning used that to fuel his players in the pregame speech.

“Rooted in substance. Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads. We talk with your helmet. Every moment,” Lanning spouted while hyping up his team and predicting the outcome. “The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks; we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

Sanders was honest about the loss in the post-game interview, refusing to sugarcoat the blowout.

“We played like hot garbage,” Sanders said. “Good old-fashioned butt-kicking. No excuses.”

