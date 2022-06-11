Wife Swap?: Twitter Thinks Dell & Sonya Curry Are Trading Spouses

Even though they are divorced, Dell and Sonya Curry are supportive parents and still can be spotted sitting courtside cheering on their sons Steph and Seth. While the conversation should be about Steph Curry’s heroic Game 4 performance in Boston, his parents have stolen the spotlight on Twitter.

Dell and Sonya Curry Both Put Up Bricks In The Rebound Department

Eagle-eyed #NBATwitter fans couldn’t help but notice who Dell and Sonya Curry rolled up into the TD Garden with by their sides. A happy Dell Curry is spotted with a mystery white woman when the camera cuts to him during the game.

Sonya Curry’s alleged white boo, Steve Johnson, a former NFL player, was also in the building. Johnson now runs a successful company called Johnson commercial development and was spotted post-game while she hugged the Warriors’ superstar.

Both Dell and Sonya accused each other of infidelity during their marriage but have happily moved on clearly and look happy with their new love interests.

Wife Swap?

Unfortunately, in the court of Twitter opinion, Dell and Sonya have downgraded since leaving each other and have settled for “mid milk,” as one Twitter user hilariously pointed out. Steph Curry’s parents are getting flamed on Twitter for their rebounds, which is hilarious. “Damn Dell Curry hugged up with Marjorie Taylor Greene,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yes Dell Curry is down bad, but y’all acting like Sonya out here w/ elite milk,” another Twitter user hilariously added.

But one observation is making this situation even weirder: Sonya and Dell’s new boos were allegedly married to each other.

What in the world?

If this is indeed the case, could Dell Curry be dating Steve Johnson’s ex-wife to get back at Sonya Curry? This would be very messy and a blemish on the usually wholesome Curry family.

We’re going to be keeping our eyes on this situation.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty