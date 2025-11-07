Subscribe
Pop Culture

Delonte West Arrested Again After He Was Found Unconscious

Published on November 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

Delonte West’s unfortunate fall from grace since leaving the NBA has taken another dark turn.

The former basketball player has been arrested again, but it’s still unknown whether he’ll be officially charged with anything.

The Fairfax County Police Department got a call on Nov. 3 alerting them of an unconscious male who wasn’t breathing. Officers headed to Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway and, alongside EMS, found him and determined his breathing was fine. 

Related Stories

Police say they tried to take West to the hospital, but he refused to cooperate. But they were able to arrest him for his own safety because of how intoxicated he was.

TMZ reports that “West has since been bonded out, and it’s unclear if he will be facing any charges at this time.”

West’s latest run-in with police comes almost exactly a year to the day of when he was arrested for trespassing, also by the FCPD.

For that instance, authorities received a call that West was hanging out in an area in Huntington, Virginia, that he’d previously been banned from. Cops found out and put out a warrant for his arrest after the report was corroborated by surveillance footage. The following day, police found West wandering around near the Huntington Metro. He was arrested on a $1,000 bond, but was released after being charged with a misdemeanor.

West’s been battling mental health and drug issues for the past few years, and it’s been well documented in candid social media shots, with many within the NBA community attempting to help him.

That includes former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who saw photos of West panhandling and helped him enter a treatment center in 2020. The positive influence worked for a bit until he fell back into his old ways.

“It’s a struggle for him. Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful,” Cuban said. “He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped. He’s got to want to help himself first. I’ve tried. I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

As the 24th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, West played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Mavs during his nine-year career.

See the continued well wishes for West below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Delonte West

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
LV TOUCH COLLECTION

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Hip-Hop Wired
E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Global Grind
Thanksgiving

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
20 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
19 Items
Pop Culture

Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Sean Combs At The Met Gala
13 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close