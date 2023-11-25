George Floyd’s Convicted Killer Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Prison, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who murdered George Floyd, has been stabbed in jail.

In 2022, the former cop was ironically transferred from the state correctional facility at Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to FCI Tucson, where he was stabbed, which is an Arizona-based medium-security prison.

While concurrently serving out his 21-year bid for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22-year bid for his murder, his lawyer, Eric Nelson, has asked to keep him out of the general population for his own safety.

Reports state that Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate around noon on November 24, and it appears it was a pretty severe wound because prison employees performed “life-saving measures” before he was transferred to a hospital.

It is unknown at this point what conditions the disgraced former law enforcement officer is in, but the Bureau of Prisons assures that no other outside parties were threatened.

“Responding employees isolated and contained the incident, and at no time was the public in danger,” the Bureau said, according to the AP.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement on the incident expressing that his sentence was punishment enough and acts of violence aren’t the answer.

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” Ellison said, according to NBC. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

Chauvin, along with Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, were the cops who responded to the scene when a store worker in Minneapolis Minessota called the police in May 2020 alleging that patron George Floyd had used a counterfeit $20. After placing Floyd in handcuffs, Chauvin proceeded to kneel on his neck for over nine minutes, despite Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” pleas.

Upon Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera by bystanders, civil unrest ignited across the country, leading to countless protests in the name of Black Lives Matter.

