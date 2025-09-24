Subscribe
Diddy’s Longtime Stylist Sues Him For Sex Trafficking & Calls Job A “Nightmare”

Published on September 24, 2025

As Diddy’s lawyers fight to get him released with time served, he has been hit with yet another lawsuit.

Now, it’s his longtime fashion stylist, Deonte Nash, who’s taking legal action against the fallen Hip-Hop mogul, accusing him of sexual battery, human trafficking, and false imprisonment.

According to TMZ, Nash says that during his decade working for Diddy, he considered his working conditions a “nightmare” that he was “forced to endure nearly every single day.” 

The 37-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, states that Nash began working for Diddy in 2008, when he was 21 years old, and also provided his services to Diddy’s then-girlfriend, Cassie.

“Nash personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment,” the lawsuit reads, and includes allegations of  “forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death.”

In one particular incident in 2013 or 2014, Nash alleges Diddy found out that he’d gone to dinner with Cassie without his permission. So the next day, Diddy reportedly threw Nash on top of a car and began strangling him.

Around the same time, Nash accuses Diddy of exposing himself to him and other staff members, groping him, and making “unwanted, inappropriate, sexually charged” remarks to him.

Then, in another incident fueled by paranoia over Cassie’s relationships, he alleges that Diddy’s crew entered his home without permission and “confiscated Mr. Nash’s keys and phone while they forcibly searched the house” for signs of Cassie.

Eventually, Nash grew tired of the job and left in 2018.

“After enduring years of abuse, I finally found the courage during the criminal trial, and I am now ready to take action,” Nash said in a statement, according to CBS. “Sean Combs has never taken accountability for the years of harm he inflicted on me and so many others.”

Nash has been vocal about the alleged crimes he witnessed Diddy commit, and even testified at his trial that he witnessed him hit Cassie, specifically one time when he grabbed her while she was sleeping and slammed her head against the bed frame as she began bleeding.

In July, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of prostitution-related charges, but acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and is set to be sentenced Oct. 3.

See social media’s reactions to the latest allegations below.

Diddy Sexual Assault
