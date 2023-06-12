DJ Drama’s Chain Allegedly Snatched At Toronto Night Club, Twitter Deems Robbers Corny Canadians

The beef between DJ Drama and Drake lives on… maybe.
The two parties have remained pretty quiet lately, but Drama traveling to Toronto may have set things off.
In a video that made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday (June 10), Canadian goons were flaunting Drama’s chain after snatching it from him for not getting their permission to walk freely in their city.
The clip shows three men wearing masks and zipped-up hoodies.
“This is what you f-cking get for not checking in. Shout out boy Drizzy,” one said while dangling what appears to be Drama’s diamond-encrusted Generation Now chain.
As the clip ended, the trio threw up gang signs, shouted out Triple Gs and flashed a bunch of cash.
The clip was posted by Canadian rapper Top5 on Instagram, with a caption that read, “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched..come get ur chain back lil boy..#GGG #YOUCANTRUNYOUCANTHIDE.”
