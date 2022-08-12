Meek Mill Partners With WME To Find The Next Generation Of Cultural Leaders

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Meek Mill is back to pushing the culture forward… literally.

The rapper has partnered with WME to focus on identifying the next wave of cultural leaders, called the Culture Currency initiative.

The talent agency is known for repping heavy hitters like Adele, Bruno Mars, and Childish Gambino. They’ve been an expert at handpicking people across music, entertainment, and sports who have a massive influence on culture and with Meek’s help, that strategic run will hopefully continue.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful. This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business,” WME President Ari Greenburg said.

The Philly-born rapper keeps his ear to the streets, which has enabled him to build relationships with the next generation, and he now has a huge backing to help them see their full potential.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” Mill said. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity,” he said. “As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams.”

Meek also took to Twitter to hint that the partnership includes a festival aspect to ensure the public is welcomed.

Aside from music, Meek has had his hand in the business world as well, like becoming the co-owner of Lids and being part of the $250 deal that purchased Mitchell and Ness.

