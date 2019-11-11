Drake Unceremoniously Booed Off Stage By Camp Flog Knaw Festival-Goers

Last night (Nov.10), Drake had a rare forgettable night. The 6 God became the boo god when attendees at Tyler, the Creator’s annual festival held this year at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, unceremoniously showered the rapper with boos. Drizzy knew he wasn’t welcomed and abruptly ended his performance.

In clips circulating around the web, the “Nice For What” rapper can be seen pleading with the crowd before he exited the stage.

“Like I said, I’m here for you,” and, “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

The crowd emphatically told Drake we good by blessing him loud boos and “nos.” Drake, while taking his mic and going home, told the festival-goers, “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” and reportedly ended his set 20 minutes early.

JUST IN: Drake booed offstage at Tyler, The Creator’s festivalpic.twitter.com/fjnoevjeee — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 11, 2019

So why did Drizzy get no love? Well reportedly, there were rumors that Frank Ocean was supposed to be a surprise guest, but the musical recluse was not there. Instead, they got Drake, but that apparently was not good enough for some of the people in attendance. As you can imagine, Twitter had some thoughts about what went down last night at Camp Flog Knaw, with most people coming to the defense of Drake while others, of course, got jokes.

We are sure this didn’t bother Aubrey one bit. You can peep the reactions to Drake getting booed in the gallery below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty