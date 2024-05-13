A Look Inside Drake’s New Sprawling 313-Acre Texas Ranch

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Drake‘s Toronto mansion has caused the rapper a bit of stress lately, but it hasn’t stopped him from expanding his real estate portfolio.

A noted fan of the South, Drizzy is putting down some roots by purchasing a Texas home for $15 million after it was originally listed for $17.5 million.

But it’s not just a sprawling crib; it’s an entire ranch named The Inn at Dos Brisas Chappell Hill, that sits on 313 acres. The Inn closed in 2022 as it struggled to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to The Daily Mail, it was ranked as one of the best hotels in Texas and even had the only Forbes 5-star-rated restaurant in the state.

Overhead shots of the property show a main house with a pool in front, as well as several other smaller houses placed on the grounds.

“The resort – which was built in 2002 and spans 14,000 square feet – boasts a tennis court, an equestrian facility, an organic farm, and restaurant with a 7,000-bottle wine cellar,” writes The Daily Mail.

A far cry from his Toronto home, the Texas home boasts more nature vibes and even includes three ponds, a creek, pecan trees, and a horse track.

There’s no telling if Drake plans to get the business up and running again or just convert it into a residential home for him to live in.

The news of Drake’s latest mega purchase comes as his beef with Kendrick Lamar appears to be winding down. He’s also been entrenched in other drama because his Toronto mansion was the subject of a drive-by shooting that left one of the bodyguards in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot to the chest. Then over the next few days, three people on separate occasions attempted to trespass onto the property.

See how social media’s reacting to Drake’s new crib below.