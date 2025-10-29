Subscribe
Pop Culture

Drake Sued For Promoting Gambling On Stake, Social Media Recites “Meet The Grahams”

Published on October 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake just can’t seem to keep his distance from lawsuits.

Fresh off the dismissal of his UMG case, the rapper’s now been named in a new one filed by a man named Justin Killham from Missouri.

The basis of the filing accuses Drake, Adin Ross, and online gambling giant Stake of promoting illegal online gambling practices “under deeply fraudulent pretenses.”

Related Stories

If you’re a follower of either of them, you’re no stranger to seeing them promote the platform to their millions of followers, which Killham says makes Drake seem like Stake’s “unofficial mascot” claiming it’s “quietly corrosive” and that “he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel.”

The lawsuit goes on to suggest that the money they’re advertising through bets isn’t really their own, and they’re actually playing with house money, so “any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

The filing reads that the nearly 200 million followers Drizzy has across Instagram and X can clearly see the Stake affiliations in his bio, and “that placement puts it ahead of his other ventures.”

Claims that the gambling company’s practices “threaten the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people” are front and center of the filing that was made in a Missouri court on Monday.

Despite the accusations, Stake says it hasn’t been served any official paperwork and denies any wrongdoing.

“We reject allegations that have been made in the media in relation to this potential claim and will vigorously defend this and all such claims,” its statement reads

Drake’s been showing off his astronomical sports bets on the platform over the years, including $800,000 on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to win the U.S. Open, and a June 2025 screenshot that showed he’d gambled with $124.5 million the month prior.

See social media’s reaction to the lawsuit below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

adin ross Drake gambling

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Humorous Halloween Skeleton in Sunglasses Smoking Cigarette

Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired
Anti-ICE demonstration in Chicago

Virginia Pub Owner Ruffles MAGA Feathers With Anti-Trump Shirts

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

15 Items
Pop Culture

Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close