Tacky God?: Drake’s Luxurious Toronto Mansion Has Home Decor Twitter Divided

Drake’s posh crib is the latest discussion taking over Twitter.

Yesterday, (Apr.8) Architectural Digest took us on a tour of Drake’s extremely lavish Toronto mansion that had Twitter first amazed when he dropped his “Toosie Slide” video. Even before that, it was already legendary thanks to the music playing toilet, and NBA-regulation sized basketball court. Now it’s the subject of debate on Twitter with folks wondering if Drizzy’s crib is an architectural masterpiece or just a tacky mess.

Responses to Drake’s mansion range from it being fire, the perfect madness to describe the mind of Drake, to it looking like an insanely expensive hotel suite.

We can’t front the hotel suite took us out. One Twitter user who goes by the handle @PhillyTheBoss perfectly summed it all up in one Tweet stating, “Drakes house looks like expensive cologne that smells bad.”

Well done, well done indeed.

One thing you cannot deny, Drake is living very well, and to keep it a buck, no one would mind being stuck in it till the coronavirus global pandemic subsides. But in the meantime, home and decor Twitter let the reactions to the Ferris Rafauli designed mansion fly. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

