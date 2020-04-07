Drake Plays Unreleased Songs On Instagram Live & Reveals The Original “Toosie Slide” Dance

A day ago we saw that Drake was so bored during quarantine that he went on Instagram live with Joe Budden, and not even 24 hours later he had us all on the edge of our seats on the same platform.

Last night, April 6 Drake was posted up in his Toronto Mega mansion, dubbed the Embassy, with his friend OVO Mark. Instead of hopping on his on Instagram and showing off for his 65 million followers, he decided to hop on Mark’s and play some new music while about 2,000 fans watched on in amazement.

One of the new songs previewed was the 6 God’s much-anticipated collaboration with Playboi Carti. The song, known as “Pain 1993,” is produced by Pi’erre Bourne and is expected to arrive on Carti’s upcoming album Whole Lotta Red.

Drake previewed his song "Pain 1993" with Playboi Carti via Instagram Live tonight. pic.twitter.com/pHOZdIyx6N — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) April 7, 2020

Drizzy went on to play other another songs, and even though the title wasn’t revealed, he did mention that it features the Unruly Boss, Popcaan all over the hook and even includes a verse. It’s definitely a summer banger and hopefully, he releases it in time for the warm months– and hopefully quarantine will be over by then.

Drake then played an unreleased braggadocio track with bars like “pockets so deep, can’t even find my phone” which was followed by a song featuring up and coming New York rapper Fivio Foreign where he raps about having as much money as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Drake Casually releasing new songs at 3:00 am *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/idL97nN4xN — 1-800 Podcast (@1800pod) April 7, 2020

Drake just previewed a snippet of a new song on OVOMARK’s live, new music on the way, new album on the wayyyyyy pic.twitter.com/UkEV38MyeY — 🍂The B🍁y🍂⁶🇨🇦 (@albert_nst) April 7, 2020

By the end of the live session Drake was ready to get back into the studio and continue working on the new album, which he just told Joe Budden is on the way. He also revealed that initially, the “Toosie Slide” song didn’t have its own dance. “Shout out to Toosie. Because when I first made that song, I was only talking about the Moon Walk,” Drake said.