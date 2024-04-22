Druski & Rubi Rose Spark Dating Rumors With Boo’d Up Photos, Social Media Skeptical

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

New couple alert! Well, maybe.

Social media star Druski is known for trolling his fans with many of his memorable skits and his ongoing pseudo-beef with Birdman. Now, the Maryland native might be in a relationship with model Rubi Rose.

The rumors first sparked Sunday night when Druski took to social media to post a photo of them together. It shows him grabbing her head while they stare into each other’s eyes and includes a caption “DRUBI” which conjoins their name and includes a red heart emoji. Rubi even wrote, “You love me, huh baby,” in the comment section.

While Rubi didn’t post anything on her grid, a quick look at her Instagram stories shows a photo of them walking on the beach together with drinks in hand and another of Druski’s arm around her as they hold hands and he smokes a cigar. Conveniently, Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” is playing in the background.

Rubi has previously been linked to rapper and YouTuber DDG and was embroiled in drama with Halle Bailey after she was suspected of texting DDG after they broke up. Paul Pierce also hilariously tried to shoot his shot at her, but we can’t blame him given how popular her thirs straps have been, and she’s even boasted her OnlyFans statistics.

Druski’s built himself up as one the biggest social media comedians in the last few years and has capitalized on his funny by touring with J. Cole, signing brand partnerships with companies like American Express, and launching his own sports agency dubbed 4LiferSports.

Other than the photos and captions, neither party has spoken openly about the alleged relationship, but social media is already running with the news. See the reactions below.