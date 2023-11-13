Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Says Political Parties Seriously Asked Him To Run For President, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is already an actor, wrestler and film producer, but there’s one thing he won’t add to his list of titles– president.

On a recent episode of Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, Johnson was asked about his political ambitions, so he opened up about presumably Democrats and Republicans approaching him in 2022, seriously asking him to run for president.

“That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that. And I was really blown away. I was really honored,” Johnson describes. “At the end of the year… in 2022, I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run and if I could run. It was a big deal. And it came out of the blue. And it was one after the other.”

He reveals that one of the parties even brought up an extensive poll from 2021, and it was particularly favorable for him, finding that 46% of Americans would vote for him.

“They brought up that poll. They also brought up their own deep dive research that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road,” he added.

However, Johnson has no interest in working in the Oval Office; in fact, he said there’s a lot about politics he hates.

Plus, as a father of three, he already knows what it’s like to be away from them, and having an even more demanding role as the leader of the free world would be too much strain on his familial obligations.

“But then I really had to double down on this idea, and this is the truth: I’ve got little ones. I have three daughters. I have a lot of estrogen in my house. And I love it,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. I don’t want that for my little ones now. And so, that was my – one of my primary discussions with the parties, who ultimately were like, ‘Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this!’”

Back in 2021, when the poll initially came out, he flirted with the idea, saying he’d take it seriously if that’s what Americans truly wanted.

He’s still staying busy, with Fast X’s May release and appearing alongside Chris Evans in the action-packed Christmas film Red One in post-production.

See how social media reacted to President Rock becoming a real possibility below.