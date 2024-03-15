Mix Up One Of These Fantastic Cocktails For Espresso Martini Day 2024

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a coffee fan like me, you’re more than likely to be a fan of espresso especially so with a boost of booze on occasion. For Espresso Martini Day, we emphasize the modern classic with some recipes to help get you started.

Espresso Martini Day is March 15 for reasons I haven’t been able to determine but from what I’ve gathered, this was just a day someone took to honor the espresso martini in all its beautiful simplicity and ability to put a spark in one’s imbibing.

In my exhaustive (that’s an exaggeration) research on the origin of the espresso martini, all signs point to British bartender Dick Bradsell, who reportedly served up a version of this drink at Fred’s Club in downtown SoHo, London. As the legend goes, a young model by the name of Kate Moss entered the establishment asking for a beverage to help her wake up and thus, the espresso martini was born.

As it stands, the modern version of the drink is a simple combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, simple syrup, and the all-important coffee beans garnish. For this roundup, there aren’t many deviations from that standard recipe but we have a couple of twists.

I can admit that while it’s not a drink I order often or craft at home, I’ll be having one with you all on this Espresso Martini Day. Cheers to you all and enjoy.

Photo: Getty